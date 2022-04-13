Ghazipur: A hand grenade was found in the pond in the Gahmar village of the district on Wednesday. According to the sources, the villagers found the hand grenade stuck in the fork while fishing. Consequently, the villagers handed over the hand grenade to the police. The officials are currently investigating the matter.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh highlighted that the Inspector of Gahmar has informed him about this. He added that the hand grenade is rusted. It is being investigated and the Bomb Disposal Squad has been informed.

