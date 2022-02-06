Hamirpur: The Hamirpur District and Sessions Court has slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a JBT teacher serving at a government school for beating up a student and using casteist remarks. In case of default on penalty payment, the guilty teacher will have to undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

The court of District and Sessions Judge JK Sharma found the teacher guilty in the case that dates back to 2019. The teacher, Rajni Kumari, was serving at the primary school in Amnedh. The case was registered at the police station in Hamirpur.

The teacher was accused of brutally thrashing a Class IV student and addressing her with casteist remarks. On receiving the complaint, the Education Department suspended the accused teacher and posted her at the headquarters in Bichri.

After a few months, as per rules, Rajni Kumari was reinstated and posted at Kasiri Mahadev school. The police had registered a case under Section 323 and the SC/ST Act and Juvenile Justice Act and presented a challan in the court. On the basis of the evidence, the court convicted the teacher and sentenced her.

