Aurangabad (Maharashtra): In a rather bizarre protest, a man went half-naked in front of the Municipal Corporation, demanding that the authorities build toilets in the Gulmandi market in the city. The man, identified as Ramesh Patil, reached the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's office with nothing more than an underwear and eyeglasses on his body on Monday.

Man goes half-naked to demand toilets in Aurangabad's Gulmandi market

Patil was protesting against the absence of a toilet in the main market in the city, which is causing grave inconvenience to the buyers and sellers there for the last several months. His unusual protest attracted many spectators, but the police officials soon reached the spot and forcefully detained him.

In a video of the incident, the man can be seen trying to escape the police as they try to catch and cover his body up. He can also be heard shouting slogans against the Municipal Corporation as the police take him away. Speaking to the media from the police van, he said that he is protesting to reiterate his repetitive demands for the construction of a toilet in Gulmandi.

As per the information, the toilet in the Gulmandi market here was removed by the Municipal Corporation a few months back. The market, being an important one in the city, is fairly crowded with both buyers and sellers every day. With the lack of a toilet, a group of sellers here reached out to the authorities several times in the past, but to no avail.

Ramesh Patil, also one of the traders who frequents the Gulmandi market, had warned the corporation of getting naked to stage a protest if the demands are not met soon. Sticking to his word, he put up the protests and was even about to enter the commissioner's office when he was stopped and detained by the police authorities.