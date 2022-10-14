Mungeli: Chattisgarh's Mungeli police and forensic team, upon information from the locals on Thursday, recovered a half-naked body of an 8 to 9-year-old girl dumped in a plastic bag in the bushes of Amlidih village. The police sent the body for post-mortem. Mungeli City Kotwal Gaurav Pandey said that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and it is feared that the minor was strangled to death after being raped.

The locals informed the police that the body was found when they were returning to the village with their cattle on Thursday night. The police found a '786' locket from the deceased and the police started to investigate locals to ascertain the deceased's identity.

Also read: Police recover half-burnt body of man in Jharkhand

Pandey said that "whether the girl has been raped or not, it will be clear only after the post-mortem. We are suspecting that the girl was first killed by strangulation and dumped here in the bushes. The dead body is suspected to be one day old. The photo of the girl's body has been sent to the nearby police stations for identification. Apart from this, informers have also been alerted. The situation will be clear only after identification.''