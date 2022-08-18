Hamirpur: Half-a-dozen youths assaulted a girl, tore down her clothes, captured the act on a mobile camera, and made it viral in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Taking action in the case, police arrested three accused on Thursday while the rest of the three are at large.

The horrific incident is said to have happened on Tuesday afternoon when the victim girl with her male friend had visited the City Forest area of Hamirpur. They were sitting at a remote spot in the city forest when the accused youths saw them and committed the heinous act. In the video captured by the accused, the victim girl can be seen half-naked and begging for mercy, while the youths are assaulting her.

On the whole incident Circle Officer, Ravi Prakash said, "A girl with her male friend was found in a compromising position to villagers after which some youths reached the spot and assaulted the duo and tried to extort money from them. On information, we had registered a case and arrested three accused after identifying them via the viral video"

When asked about gang rape with the victim girl, CO refused and said, "In the initial interrogation there is no mention of rape."

Those arrested include Kanhaiya Sharma (42), Pritam Sharma (18), and Mohammad Faizal (17). All three are residents of the Gaura Devi area of the district, while the matter is being investigated, she added.