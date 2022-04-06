New Delhi: In a move aimed at bolstering the 'Make in India' campaign, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to convert Civil (Passenger) aircraft to Multi-Mission Tanker Transport (MMTT) aircraft in India.

Under the pact signed HAL will convert pre-owned Civil (Passenger) aircraft into air refuelling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities. The move will provide India's defence ecosystem with new capabilities and cost-effective solutions in the market. The MoU will facilitate HAL and IAI's decades' long expertise in developing, manufacturing and producing leading defence platforms, HAL said in a statement on Wednesday.

The scope of MoU also covers "passenger to freighter aircraft" conversion along with MMTT conversions. A formal MoU was signed in Delhi by D Maiti, CEO (MIG Complex), HAL and Yaacov Berkovitz, Vice President and General Manager (Aviation Group), IAI in the presence of Chandraker Bharati, Joint Secretary (Aerospace), Ministry of Defence.

"We are glad to join hands with our long-standing partner IAI in this venture of MMTT conversion business which is one of the strategic diversification avenues identified by HAL”, said R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of HAL. Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, in his message, said, "We are proud to come together with our counterparts to bring our best value MMTT solution in India while utilizing local resources to manufacture and market the platform. By collaborating with HAL and bringing conversion directly to India, we are supporting the 'Make in India' campaign."

