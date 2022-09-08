Mumbai: The Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai is planning to install the world's tallest flagpole to hoist the national flag, as informed by the Dargah committee. It also specified that it wants to invite PM Narendra Modi to unveil the flagpole when completed. The Dargah is currently under renovation.

"The work of the pillar will be started soon. I had spoken about this when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 2014-19. He had agreed to the idea of ​​hoisting the tricolor flag on the world's tallest pillar on the premises of Haji Ali Dargah," said Sohail Khandwani, Trustee of Haji Ali Dargah.

"I reminded them again on Wednesday and they gave us a nod. A lot of logistics and collaborative systems are needed to install the world's tallest flag pole on the premises of the dargah surrounded by water on all sides," he added.

Haji Ali is a tourist destination and is located on a small island off the Worli coast in Mumbai. This world-famous dargah is not only a center of faith but also a tourist destination. Thousands of people visit yearly and offer chadar to Syed Pir Haji Ali Shah Bukhari.

Meanwhile, the world's most extended flag is currently in Egypt's Cairo with a length of 201.952 meters. As of 2021, the world's longest flag was flown in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, measuring 171 meters in length.