New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the selection process of Haj pilgrims will be done according to complete vaccination with both the doses and guidelines and criteria to be decided by Indian and Saudi Arabia Governments, keeping in view Corona protocols during the time of Haj 2022, said a statement.

Naqvi said this year more than 3,000 women had applied for Haj 2020 and 2021 under without “Mehram” (male companion) category. Their applications will be eligible for Haj 2022 also if they want to go to perform Haj 2022. Other women can also apply for Haj 2022 under without “Mehram” category. All the women under without “Mehram” category will be exempted from the lottery system.

While chairing Haj review meeting in New Delhi today, Naqvi said that Digital Health Card, “E-MASIHA” health facility, and “E-luggage pre-tagging”, providing all information regarding accommodation/transportation in Makkah-Madinah, will be provided to all the Haj pilgrims. Naqvi said that preparations for Haj 2022 have started keeping in mind the health and corona protocol of the Saudi Arabia Government and Government of India, the statement added.

The official announcement of Haj 2022 will be made in the first week of November and along with that, the process of online application for Haj will also be commenced. The entire Haj 2022 process in India will be 100 per cent digital. India sends the second largest number of Haj pilgrims after Indonesia.

The Minister said that arrangements for special training for Haj 2022 regarding Corona protocols and Health and Hygiene are being made in India and Saudi Arabia for the Haj pilgrims. National-International protocol guidelines due to the pandemic position will be implemented and followed strictly during Haj 2022.

Naqvi stated that the entire Haj 2022 process will be held according to the necessary guidelines to be issued by the Saudi Arabia Government and the Government of India in view of the Corona pandemic to ensure the health and well-being of the people in India and Saudi Arabia.

Haj 2022 process is being chalked out after deliberations among the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Haj Committee of India, Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, and India’s Consul General in Jeddah, and other agencies keeping in view all aspects of the pandemic challenges.

The arrangements for Haj 2022 are being made under special circumstances with special norms, rules and regulations, eligibility criteria, age restrictions, health and fitness requirements, and other relevant conditions of the Saudi Arabia Government amid the Corona pandemic. He said that the entire travel process for Haj 2022 is being done with significant and important changes in view of the pandemic and its effect. These include accommodation, period of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health, and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia.

The Haj Review Meeting was attended by Secretary, Minority Affairs Ministry Renuka Kumar, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Joint Secretary, Minority Affairs Ministry Nigar Fatima, Joint Secretary (Gulf), External Affairs Ministry Vipul, Joint Secretary, Civil Aviation Ministry S K Sharma, Deputy DG, Health Ministry P K Sen, CEO, Haj Committee of India Mohd Yakoob Shekha, India’s Consul General in Jeddah Shahid Alam, Air India Executive Director Shri Melwin D’Silva and other officials.

Expected Haj quota for 2022, Haj Air Charter, Corona protocols, vaccination, medical facilities, health card, transport in Saudi Arabia, Haj deputation of officials, Khadim Ul Hujjaj, Haj training, Embarkation Points, and other issues were discussed in the meeting.