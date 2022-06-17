New York: India on Thursday (local time) raised concern over the multi-dimensional challenges Haiti faces in the backdrop of natural calamities and political turmoil at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Pratik Mathur, India's Counsellor to UNSC, speaking on the present situation in Haiti said, "As we have seen over the past decade, recovery from the multi-dimensional challenge in Haiti has not been easy.

The resilience of the people of Haiti has been tested repeatedly by unpredictable political developments and tragic national calamities." Last year, Haiti faced challenges on both of these fronts. The assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July last year and the devastating earthquake of high magnitude followed by a hurricane in August, all these calamities have exaggerated the humanitarian crisis.

"The political and security situation over the past four months has continued to remain precarious. The Haitian political stakeholders are yet to reach any agreement on the transition, restoration of functioning institutions and holding of elections," said Mathur. The dire humanitarian situation has been further complicated by the prevailing situation of economic stagnation.

"In this context, we note the recent efforts of SRSG La Lalime and her team in facilitating dialogue between the interim government, the opposition and civil society groups," added the Indian Counsellor. He proposed having a clear timeline and roadmap for the transition and holding of elections in Haiti.

"All Haitian stakeholders need to work constructively to build trust and confidence and arrive at a consensus on the restoration of the constitutional order through a realistic and practical roadmap." The counsellor said that the restoration of law and order remains one of the biggest impediments to Haiti's progress.

"The persisting gang-related violence and kidnappings, including in the capital Port of Prince have further contributed to a prevailing sense of insecurity. In some instances, UN personnel have also been targeted. Such attacks deserve this Council's strong condemnation. We call for swift action against the perpetrators," he added.

Meanwhile, India's contribution to deflating the persistent problems in Haiti is commendable. India has been a major Troop Contributing Country to UN Peacekeeping Operations in Haiti and has also contributed 3 Formed Police Units (FMUs) to United Nations Stabilizing Mission in Haiti (MINUSTHAH). (ANI)