Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): The police have registered an FIR against famous hairstylist Jawed Habib after a video went viral showing him spitting on a woman's head while giving her a haircut.

The Mansurpur police station registered an FIR on a complaint filed by Pooja Gupta, a resident of Baraut town, on whose hair Habib spat during the workshop which was held in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on January 3.

Meanwhile, the hairstylist took to his Instagram on Friday to post his apologies after the video went viral.

In the 30-second video, the hairstylist can be seen spitting on the woman's head while giving her a haircut. Just after the act, he can be heard saying, “Iss thook mein jaan hai" (There is life in my spit) to which the audience was seen cheering. The woman can be seen irritated after this.

Later, on Twitter, the woman explained her displeasure over the incident and said she would never get a haircut from Habib again.

Police said Habib has been booked under Section 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.