Hyderabad: Hailstorm lashed several parts of Telangana on Thursday afternoon leading to crop damage. Standing crops ready for harvesting as well as vegetable crops in several areas of the state, including Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, and joint Mahabubnagar districts, were destroyed.

Farmlands and several roads in the Vikarabad district were littered with hailstones. Similar was the situation in the Nampally mandal of the Nalgonda district. Windowpanes of several vehicles and houses were damaged due to the hailstorm. On the other hand, three persons died as lightning struck them. Hyderabad the capital city also experienced heavy downpours in several areas. The landing of three aircraft at Shamshabad airport was halted. According to the Met Office, gale accompanied by rain will lash the state on Friday as well as Saturday. The Met office predicted rainfall on Sunday also.

Vegetable supply to Hyderabad city from Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts was affected due to crop damage. Paddy growers are the worst affected. Officials from the Horticulture Department said, "Onion crops on 1000 acres of land, veggies on 500 acres, mango (250 acres), and papaya plantation on 50 acres of land were destroyed in Sangareddy district's Munipalli, Zaheerabad, Kohir, Vikarabad district's Marpalli and Mominpet mandals.

More than 10 students sustained injuries due to the gale. BRS mandal president Ramesh Goud said, "At least 50 houses were damaged in Yacharam mandal. In the Nalgonda district, a hailstorm hit the area for more than half an hour on Thursday evening. Each hailstone weighing from 300 grams to 500 grams hit the roof of several houses. Glass windows and windowpanes of several vehicles parked in the open were damaged. Chilly, watermelon, cucumber, paddy crops as well as lemon and sweet lemon plantations were destroyed."