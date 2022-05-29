Srinagar (J&K): Despite the order of the High Court, the body of Amir Magrey, who died in the Hyderpora encounter, has not been handed over to his family yet. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Amir Magrey's father Lateef Magre demanded that the body of his son be handed over to him as soon as possible as per the court order. He also demanded severe punishment for officials involved in the case.

Magrey thanked the High Court and his lawyer. "We had filed the case only to ensure that our son's body is returned to us. The rest of the case will continue after the body is returned," said Magrey. He also said that earlier the Lieutenant Governor had said that a committee for the inquiry will be formed but when they saw that there was no progress in the case they decided to approach the High Court.

Also read:Hyderpora encounter: Court directs J&K govt to exhume Amir Magray's body

The High Court while announcing its verdict said that the authorities cannot deprive the family members of any citizen to perform the last rites of their beloved ones with dignity and respect. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on May 27 ordered the exhumation of the body of Mohammad Amir Magray. He was one of the four persons killed in an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar last year.