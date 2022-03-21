New Delhi: Hospitality industry body Hotel Association of India on Monday said it has re-elected Indian Hotels Company MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal as its President. The executive committee, in recognition of the current team's efforts in the period of the last two extremely difficult pandemic-ridden years, decided unanimously to re-elect the management committee for another consecutive term of two years, the Hotel Association of India (HAI) said in a statement.

HAI, which held its annual general meeting last week, said its AGM was followed by the meeting of the executive committee to elect the four office-bearers. Apart from Chhatwal, the other members include Vice President KB Kachru -Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor, South Asia Radisson Hotel Group; Honorary Secretary JK Mohanty - MD Swosti Premium Ltd and Honorary Treasurer Patu Keswani - Chairman and MD Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.

The team will continue to direct the association throughout its term of office till 2023, the statement noted. The industry body further said Rupak Gupta, Managing Director UP Hotels Ltd, and Surinder Singh, Area Director, IHC Ltd are the two newly elected committee members.

"The industry is on the road to recovery on the back of domestic tourism. The recent announcement of the resumption of regular international passenger flights from March 27 will aid the recovery further," HAI said.

