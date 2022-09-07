New Delhi: Sensitive data related to students, employees, and other varsity matters has been compromised after a cyber attack took place at Dr KN Modi University and its affiliated institutions in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Cyber Cell has begun probing the matter.

After stealing the data and converting them into an encrypted form, the hackers have begun blackmailing the authorities of the University. The hackers are demanding $5 million "failing which more consequences will follow", sources said.

The banking data of teachers and students have been attacked by foreign hackers. Although engineers of the university have been making efforts to retrieve the data from the system, they have failed to achieve any breakthrough in the matter. Now, the responsibility of investigating the matter has been entrusted to UP Cyber ​​Cell.

Hackers used the 'Lockbit Black' virus to steal vital data from KN Modi Educational Foundation and its affiliates in the Modinagar locality of ​​Ghaziabad. KN Modi Foundation has altogether eight colleges. It has also been learned from sources that hackers have locked the stolen data, and the university is finding it difficult to retrieve or make any changes to the data.

Banking data of university students, teachers, and employees, including transactions and other financial information have gone into the hands of hackers. On the other hand, the police have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 507 and Section 66c of the Information Technology Amendment Act 2008.