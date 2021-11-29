New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a racket of hacking into online examinations on Monday. Three persons have been arrested in the case so far. While a father-son duo was arrested from Ahmedabad and another accused who solved the examination questions on behalf of the candidates was arrested from Delhi.

According to DCP KPS ​​Malhotra, the accused had solved the examination of more than 200 candidates by fraudulent means and charged a hefty amount. He said that the Crime Branch was informed that there were many on the dark web claiming to assure good marks in such examinations for a hefty sums.

Police sources said that the candidate registered for the examination by using a fake account after contacting the accused on the dark web. The amount asked by the accused was sent to his account. Then the candidate was asked to download a software called iPerius Remote with which the hacker took control of the candidate's computer. The test was held on October 25.

After a case was registered, the team of Inspector Vijay and Bhanu Pratap started the investigation under the supervision of ACP Raman Lamba. The investigators traced the related bank accounts and arrested one of the accused D Shah from Ahmedabad. His mobile and laptop were confiscated.

Police said that the father of the accused R. Kumar was also involved in the fraud. Kumar, who was also arrested in relation to the case, ran a training centre in Ahmedabad. He used to contact people seeking such certificates and gave a 100 per cent guarantee of success to the aspirants in return for a hefty amount.

The two accused told the police that there is one person called Alam in Delhi who used to solve the examinations. Alam , who runs an organization in Noida by the name of Seven Network Service, has about 12 years of experience in IT Certification Networking. He was arrested in Delhi.