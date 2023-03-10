Hyderabad: With India reporting the first two deaths caused due to the H3N2 virus on Friday, a new fear has gripped the country. Though Haryana and Karnataka are the first two states that became the target of this emerging fatal virus, the ministry has expressed subtle concerns about it spreading further, even as the authorities are working towards strengthening their precautionary measures. Here is a brief account of what this virus is and how dangerous it can potentially be:

What is the H3N2 virus?

H3N2 is a type of influenza virus that can cause respiratory infections. It can infect birds and mammals and has mutated into various strains in these animals. According to the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), Influenza A virus is an important cause of human influenza.

What are its symptoms and effects?

The symptoms of H3N2 virus can range from mild upper respiratory infection with fever and cough to severe pneumonia. The virus can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome, shock, and even death in some cases. The common symptoms of H3N2 virus are chills, coughing, fever, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, body ache, and in some cases, diarrhoea and runny nose. If a person experiences difficulty breathing, chest pain, continuous fever, and pain in the throat while swallowing food, it is important to see a doctor.

Is H3N2 contagious?

The H3N2 influenza virus is highly contagious and can spread through droplets released when an infected individual coughs, sneezes, or talks. It can also spread if someone touches their mouth or nose after contacting a surface that has the virus on it. Pregnant women, young children, elderly adults, and persons with underlying medical issues are at higher risk of flu-related complications.

How to prevent it from spreading?

To prevent the spread of the virus, it is important to regularly wash hands with water and soap, wear face masks, avoid crowded areas, avoid touching the nose and mouth, cover the nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing, stay hydrated, and consume plenty of fluids. It is also advised to avoid spitting in public areas, using contact-based greetings such as shaking hands, self-medicating, and taking antibiotics or any other medications without consulting a doctor.

What should one do if infected?

If a person is infected with H3N2 influenza virus, they should take proper rest, drink lots of fluids, and use over-the-counter painkillers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen to lower fever. A doctor may also prescribe antiviral drugs such as oseltamivir and zanamivir if the symptoms are severe or if the patient is at high risk of problems. Neuraminidase inhibitors should be prescribed as soon as possible in suspected and confirmed cases to maximize therapeutic benefits.