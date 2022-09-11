Mangaluru: Mangaluru-based Konkani poet, critic and editor of the web portal kittall.com H M Pernal is among the three eminent personalities selected for the Konkani Sahitya Academy honorary awards for the year 2022. Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy has selected H M Pernal (literature), Ramesh Kamath from Bengaluru (Art) and Kumuda Gadakar from Karwar (folk), Academy chairman K Jagadish Pai said in a release here.

Henry M Mendonca, popularly known as H M Pernal, has written over 750 poems, 100 small stories and over 2,000 articles, essays and other works. The Academy award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000, citation and a certificate. The awards will be presented on September 18 at Kashi Mutt hall at Malleshwaram in Bengaluru. (PTI)