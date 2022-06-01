New Delhi: The Gyanvapi survey video leak has now stoked a fresh controversy around the hearing ongoing in the district court of Varanasi. The visuals of the leaked survey report were run by several news channels showing a Trishul engraved on the stones surrounding the structure claimed to be a ‘Shivling’ by the Hindu side.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has now put forth the argument that irrespective of how the video got into the public domain, it has just given clarity on the historical facts. "The way this video footage of the Gyanvapi survey has surfaced in the public domain, it has ensured to the whole world that their belief was true. Whatever is the historical fact mentioned in our holy books has proven to be true," said Vinod Bansal, VHP National spokesperson.

The copies of the survey report video footage were shared with the petitioners and respondents of the case by Varanasi district court yesterday in a sealed envelope, though the culprit who leaked the video is yet to be ascertained. The Muslim side has strongly objected to the matter and said that they will seek action against those involved in leaking the video.

Gyanvapi survey video in public domain

However, the VHP leader again slammed the other side saying that they continue to sing the same old tune despite the facts being clearer before the world. "They should refrain from insulting lord Shiva. Some people from their communities talk about beheading those who criticize them. Have they ever thought if Hindus started talking like that, what would happen?" Bansal asked.

"At least they should learn to respect the faith of Hindus. This is Bharat, the land of Lord Rama, Krishna and Shiva, and this insult can not be tolerated. They should accept the fact that this was a temple and will remain so in future. Hindus should be permitted to worship inside the temple as soon as possible" he said.

Meanwhile, one of the plaintiffs, Rakhi Singh moved Varanasi court on video leak seeking a CBI probe into the matter.