New Delhi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad working president Alok Kumar questioned the protest by the Muslim community over the survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque on court orders. A court commissioner’s team on Saturday visited the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri temple complex here and stayed there for over two hours but failed to conduct a videographic-survey of the mosque due to protest by Muslim men.

The Muslims protested against the survey even as the Mosque Management Committee moved a Varanasi district court seeking the appointment of a different court commissioner. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Kumar said that the surveys “are being conducted on the orders of the court, so there should be no objection to it”.

Kumar said the protest is “not justified because it is not done on the behest of any government, but it is being conducted after the order of the High Court”. He said that “some people had gone to the High Court in protest against this, but their petition was rejected by the court”. On a question about AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi opposing the survey, Kumar said, his (Owaisi's) language would always be threatening”.

“But they should understand that in today's India, everyone wants to follow the rule of law”. “If photos are being taken, videos are being taken, then what is the problem, should the truth not come out? If the truth is sought, then no one should have any problem”. Kumar also targeted the Shiv Sena over the Hanuman Chalisa row. He said that “the way Shiv Sena is opposing Hanuman Chalisa, it does not seem to be Balasaheb Thackeray's party”. He said that Shiv Sena “has compromised with its policies in the greed of power”.

