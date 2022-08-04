Varanasi: The hearing in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri complex case has been deferred to August 18. According to sources, an application was moved by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee in the District Judge Court on Thursday. After the completion of the arguments on behalf of the Hindu side, the court had given the date of August 4 on the appeal of Abhay Nath Yadav, the chief advocate of the Muslim side, but a few days ago Abhay Nath Yadav died due to heart attack and had kept all the documents related to the case with him.

Hence, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee sought 15 days' time in court due to his demise. Now, the Muslim side will enter the court with its new chief counsel. The whole matter will be put before the court afresh by the new lawyer.

The Allahabad High Court had adjourned the hearing of the case till August 4 challenging the maintainability of a 1991 suit seeking the right to worship by Hindu petitioners.