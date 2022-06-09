Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Before settling of dust on the matter regarding the threat letter sent to Varanasi civil judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, he had received several calls over the phone from an anonymous caller --- while he was travelling to Varanasi from Lucknow in a car on May 29. An unknown caller made an internet call to the judge.

The IT cell of Varanasi police has begun an investigation into the threat calls to civil judge, senior division, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who was earlier overseeing the court-appointed commissioners' survey work of Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri imbroglio.

Varanasi civil judge shot off letter

Before receiving the threat calls from an anonymous caller, a letter was sent to the civil judge, senior division. The Varanasi judge received a two-page letter, wherein the sender had given him a warning. After the receipt of the letter, judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar forwarded a written complaint to Uttar Pradesh's additional chief secretary, home, Director General of Police (DGP) and Varanasi police commissioner.

It was stated in the complaint that the judge was travelling in a car with his family and was on way to Varanasi from Lucknow. In the meantime, he received a call from an unknown caller. The caller said 'Salam Valekum' and after the judge's reciprocation, the line was disconnected from the other end. Varanasi police commissioner said, "Probe into the matter has been going on. The technical team has been involved in the investigation. The outcomes of the probe will be made available soon."