Lucknow: Maulana Syed Fazlul Mannan Rahmani, Shahi Imam of Lucknow's Teele Wali Masjid, has expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation after the ongoing row over the Gyanvapi survey case while speaking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive conversation.

Fazlul Mannan Rahmani also claimed that members of "Hindhu Mahasabha" are planning to take out a rally from the 1090 intersection to Teele Wali Masjid on May 22. "So I urge the district administration to stop them from taking out this rally, otherwise, we will stop them on our own at Convention Center."

Shahi Imam in Lucknow urges govt to stop Hindu Mahasabha rally for harmony

Rahmani further claimed that such announcements are being made all around the social media from WhatsApp to Facebook to Twitter and the administration must be aware of it and must stop it. "For a peaceful living for all," he adds.

Also Read: 'Shivling' found at Gyanvapi, claims petitioner; Varanasi court orders sealing of area