Varanasi: The Mosque Management Committee at the Gyanvapi Masjid has moved to a Varanasi district court seeking the appointment of a different commissioner amid protests by Muslim men against the survey and videography of the mosque complex. A court commissioner’s team on Saturday visited the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri temple complex here and stayed there for over two hours but failed to conduct a videography-survey of the mosque due to protest by Muslim men.

Muslims protested against the survey even as the mosque management committee moved to a Varanasi district court seeking the appointment of a different court commissioner, other than the present one, Ajay Kumar Mishra. After hearing the plea this morning to change the court commissioner, Varanasi’s Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar reserved his order for May 9.

Abhaynath Yadav, counsel for the Muslims, has argued that there is nowhere in the order of the court that the court commissioner will survey inside the barricading. “The court commissioner went towards the entrance of the mosque and after going inside, he asked to open the lock there and directed the team accompanying him to shoot the premises,” Yadav said.

He further said that he is not satisfied with the action of the court commissioner and has applied in the court to change the court commissioner.

Yadav said that there is barricading on the west side of the mosque and videography has been done outside it. He said that the court has not given any order for videography inside the mosque by opening the lock. “If the commissioner does this, then it will be against the order of the court. A question mark has arisen over the impartiality of the commission,” Yadav alleged.

