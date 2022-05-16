Varanasi: The third and final day of the court-ordered videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi began on Monday at 8 am and concluded at 10:30 am. Lawyers of both sides, police officers, the District Magistrate and government officials related to the survey have reached the spot. According to sources, almost 80 percent of the survey work has been completed as of Sunday. The survey is expected to complete in two hours, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, the plaintiff's lawyer said.

According to Dr. Harishankar Jain, Head of Vishwa Vaidik Hindu Mahasangh, who filed the suit in the Shringar Gauri case, the survey proceedings on the second day, that is on Sunday, have revealed interesting facts which has strengthened the case of the Hindu side.

This survey was being conducted in accordance with the Varanasi Civil Court's order to continue the survey despite objections from the mosque authorities and submit the report by May 17. The civil court had appointed a court commissioner to conduct the survey and videography of the site and the same was challenged before Allahabad High Court, which dismissed the appeal on April 21. The April 21 order of the High Court was challenged in the apex court.

Five women had filed a petition in the court seeking permission for daily worship at the Shringar Gauri temple, which is claimed to be situated inside the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque premises.

(With agency inputs)