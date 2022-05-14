Varanasi: The video recording of Gyanvapi mosque premises once again commenced on Saturday at around 8 am amid tight security. Under the supervision of the Varanasi district administration, the survey work will be conducted continuously till May 16. Thereafter, the court-appointed commissioners will file the report before the court of civil judge, senior division, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, on May 17. In case of non-completion of the survey by May 16, the commissioners after seeking permission from the court will file the report on May 17 after the completion of the work.

On other hand, the mosque management committee has indicated that it will cooperate for now with the team assigned the task by a local court. "The authorised persons -- all parties, their advocates, court commissioners and videographers -- have reached the spot, and the survey has started," District Magistrate of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said. The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to put on hold the survey at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi allowed by a local court and declined to list the matter urgently. A bench led by the Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, refused to grant the status quo as demanded by senior advocate Hufeza Ahemedi. Appearing on behalf of the Management of the Anjuman e Intezamia at the Gyanvapi Masjid Varanasi, he said, "Survey has been directed in relation to Varanasi property. This is covered under Places of Worship Act. Now, the court has ordered the commissioner to conduct a survey”.

"Please direct a status quo," prayed Ahemedi. However, the Chief Justice refused to hear the matter immediately saying "I don't know anything about the case. How can I pass orders? I will read the papers and then pass orders”. The Varanasi court has ordered a survey of the mosque under the supervision of a court-appointed commissioner Ajay Mishra following a plea filed by Hindu women devotees Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Manju Vyas, Sita Sahu and Rekha Pathak of Delhi who sought access to the shrine behind the western wall of the mosque. The mosque committee had filed a plea seeking the removal of the commissioner and limiting the survey to certain parts, which the court rejected.

