Varanasi: Lawyers in Varanasi have gone on a day's strike due to which the hearing on the Gyanvapi mosque case has been stalled. The court will soon announce new dates for the hearing. A petition seeking the demolition of a wall and removal of debris for a fresh survey had been moved by the Hindu petitioners and was scheduled to be heard on Wednesday. Both the Supreme Court and Varanasi court had taken important decisions in the case on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' was said to be found. However, the court said that this must be done without affecting the right of Muslims to offer prayer at the mosque. Effectively, the top court stayed the Varanasi court's May 16 order to seal the area and prohibit the entry of people. However, proceedings in the Varanasi civil court have not been stayed.

The Varanasi court granted the team tasked with conducting a videography survey of the disputed complex two more days to file its report. The court also removed one of the commissioners appointed to conduct the survey. The court removed Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra for displaying 'irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties' after it was alleged that he had deployed a personal cameraman to leak information to the media.

Meanwhile, the pond in which the Shivlinga was stated to be found inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex, has been sealed and put under the heightened security of CRPF. The personnel from the paramilitary forces have been maintaining vigil at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, said sources.

The pond where the Shivlinga was found has nine doors and all were sealed under the lock and keys. The keys were handed to Varanasi treasury office. The CRPF jawans in three shifts have been guarding the structure round the clock. More than a dozen CRPF forces have been deputed at the spot, said sources.