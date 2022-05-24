New Delhi: Eminent History professor Mridula Mukherjee, the ex-chairperson of the Centre for Historical Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, on Tuesday said that the ongoing dispute over the Gyanvapi Mosque is part of a political agenda and it has nothing to do with history.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Mukherjee said, "All that is happening now -- whether it is the Gyanvapi Mosque, Mathura or others -- it is difficult to believe that they are all happening simultaneously. Everywhere the local people are getting more and more interested in these matters where temple remains are being found at the present site of Mosques. This is all part of a political agenda. It has nothing to do with history and it has everything to do with politics. All these claims are not new but suddenly they are coming into the public forum and have a political agenda."

Also read: INTERVIEW: Aurangzeb demolished temples should government do the same, asks Irfan Habib

After the alleged discovery of a Shivaling during a court-mandated survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, the dispute now has once again brought back the Mathura temple and Shahi Idgah case. While some Hindu petitioners claim that there was a temple there and the alleged discovery of Shivling is proof of that, the Muslim petitioners on the contrary deny any such claims. With this dispute picking up sudden acceleration with various historians sharing opposite views, the matter has once again hogged public attention.

Meanwhile, Prof Kapil Kumar speaking to ETV Bharat said, "from the time of Babar to Shah Jahan, there were no Mosques there. But as per the evidence sourced from the Royal Asiatic Society in Calcutta, there is evidence that orders were given to demolish the temples. From Masir-e- Alamgir, it is clear that Aurangzeb was informed at that time to demolish the temple."