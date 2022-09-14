Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Popular Front of India (PFI) chairman O M A Salam welcomed the masjid committee decision to approach the High Court to challenge the latest order of the District Court of Varanasi in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case. The PFI chairman issued a statement here, saying that the court has ignored the Places of Worship Act 1991 while issuing the order and said, "This act was passed to prevent communal politics over religious properties as happened with the Babri Masjid. The intention of Shringar Gauri petition is wrong. The communal elements have introduced this with an evil motive."

Salam expressed concern that if the worship is allowed as per the latest orders in Gyanvapi mosque complex, it will only encourage the fascist agenda of targeting minority worship places. He said that the Popular Front would support the struggle of the Masjid Committee to protect the centuries-old mosque and stands with the decision of the Masjid Committee to challenge the order of the District Court in the High Court.

Also Read: Gyanvapi case: Muslim clerics flay court order, but stay concise on respecting the decision

Salam added, "the country now needs to end the dangerous trend of one section of people claiming other people's religious places and properties. Unfortunately, the court has given a narrow judgment. While hearing the petition, it seems to have been overlooked how the communal fascists used the Babri Masjid for decades to create polarization in Indian society. This cost many lives across the country. The recent decision will encourage similar false claims and attacks on minority shrines in other parts of the country as well."