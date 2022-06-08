Varanasi: The Varanasi District Judge on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand seeking permission to regularly visit the Gyanvapi mosque complex to worship the 'Shivling'. Avimukteshwaranand, a disciple of Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, had announced earlier on June 4 that he wanted to offer prayers at the site. The court heard the matter on Tuesday, and announced its verdict on Wednesday.

DGC (District Government Counsel) Civil Mahendra Prasad Pandey, while passing the order, said that the case was not of 'urgent nature'. "From your application it appears that you came to know only on May 16 that the Shivling was found in Gyanvapi. What were you doing till May 31? There is nothing in this case that is of urgent nature", Pandey also noted, adding that the case was not of criminal nature and that the seer could approach the institution once again in July when it reopens after the summer holidays. "You will be given a fair opportunity of being heard," he also said.

Meanwhile, after the court hearing on Wednesday, Avimukteshwar ended his fast which continued for 108 hours. The seer, speaking to the media afterward, said that he was instructed by Swami Swaroopanand in a letter to break the fast. The development comes in the wake of a structure found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex being claimed by Hindu litigants as a shivling. The defendants, however, have said the object was part of a water fountain at the 'Wazoo khana', where devotees wash themselves before offering prayers.