Varanasi: The hearing on the Gyanvapi mosque case will be taken up again on Monday. But, in the midst of all this, the Hindu side has now prepared further planning. Senior lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, who challenged the Worship Act and Wakf Act in the Supreme Court, has also joined the case and he was also present in the court, along with Harishankar Jain, in the hearing that was held on Friday.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, he said, "After the approval of the case, I will demand ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex and carbon dating of Shivling found inside the mosque. I will file another application on Monday and appeal for media entry into the Gyanvapi mosque. Carbon dating will make it clear how old is the Shivaling of Mahadev found in the Gyanvapi mosque.

Ashwini Upadhyay said that in the hearing of this case so far, advocates of the Hindus side Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain have presented very strong arguments. The Muslim side says that in Gyanvapi mosque they have been offering namaz for 600 years. His answer is that by offering namaz for not more than 600 years, even for 1000 years, the religious nature of a temple will not change, the temple that is there will always be a temple. It will be proved scientifically through solid evidence and arguments in court.

Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay said that the Muslim side has completely failed in its claim in the court. Gyanvapi's property is in the city and his papers state that it is located at Manduwadih, more than 10 km from here. By the grace of Mahadev, the time will soon come when the prayers will stop in the Gyanvapi complex and Hindus from all over the country will come there for darshan and worship of Lord Shiva.

Harishankar Jain told in a phone conversation that if both Shri Kashi Vishwanath Act and Waqf Act are looked into, then many things will become clear. Only by occupying a place and forcibly entering inside and offering namaz does not make that place belongs to Wakf. Advocate Hari Shankar Jain said that the declaration of Gyanvapi as a Wakf property is a big forgery. The public and the court have been misled.

In fact, from July 12 to 15, senior advocate Harishankar Jain, advocates of Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas, Rekha Pathak and Lakshmi Devi, the plaintiffs of the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri episode, have completed their arguments in the court. He has argued in the court that the Maa Shringar Gauri case is worth hearing. Now the advocate of Vadini Rakhi Singh will present his arguments in court on July 18. Earlier, the Muslim side has claimed with its arguments that the Maa Shringar Gauri case is not maintainable.

Advocate Harishankar Jain said about the religious nature of the Gyanvapi complex that it is proved from the Vedas, Puranas, Shastras and Upanishads that the entire property belongs to the temple. "Our rights have been violated. Before the year 1993, Vyasji was worshipped in the basement and other places. He was forcibly stopped by barricading. Under Section 5 of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, the property of Gyanvapi is vested in the deity. In such a situation, the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) 1991 cannot be applicable in Gyanvapi. In places where the right to worship was available before the Worship Act, this act is not effective.