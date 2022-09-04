Gwalior: A postgraduate student of Jiwaji University (JU) has submitted an application to the registrar, seeking to change gender and name in the official documents. The student has urged the university to make her a “him” in the mark sheet and other certificates.

University officials are exploring the rules regarding such changes. Because there have been cases related to the change of name before the university administration but this is the first case in which a request has been made to change the gender along with the name.

University officials have also taken the relevant documents along with the application. It is likely that the matter will be placed in the Standing Committee meeting so that a decision can be taken. The female student has said in the application to the registrar of JU that they had done MA previous in the year 2005 and MA final in the year 2006.

After this, he changed his gender and transitioned from female to male, so his name and gender should be changed on the mark sheet and certificate also. Along with the application, he has also attached a copy of the name change notice published in the Gazette of India in January, the high school and higher secondary mark sheet of the Board of Secondary Education, Aadhar card, new PAN card and voter card. In all these documents, his name and gender have been changed.

Officials said they are willing to help the student but they have never come across such a matter, so they are looking up the rules related to executing such a request. When they reached their seniors, they have assured of all possible help and said that the changes will be made accordingly.