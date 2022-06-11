Gwalior: An 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youths while one of the accused ‘live-streamed’ the sexual assault to his friend on a video call in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, said police on Saturday. The matter came to the fore after the victim lodged a complaint at the Kotwali Police Station on Friday. The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the absconding accused.

The complaint stated that the victim was taken to a hotel room and gang-raped by the perpetrators, both of whom are 21-year-old. "The youth allegedly took pictures and recorded the heinous act and live-streamed to a friend," said Kotwali PS In-Charge Rajeev Gupta to the media. He also said that the case against the duo was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO and IT Act.

"At present, a case has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code, as well as under the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act. Right now the accused are absconding, efforts are on to nab them. Even before this, they were accused of such crimes," Gupta said.

Also read: MP: Couple, son found hanging inside home in Bhind district; daughter rescued in critical condition