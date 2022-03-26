Gwalior: The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday raided the house of an assistant teacher of a primary school who turned out to be the owner of 20 colleges. In the action taken on charges of disproportionate assets at four locations, a treasury of 1000 times more property than the teacher has on record has been confiscated, as informed by the EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Chaturvedi.

The teacher Prashant Parmar works as an assistant teacher in a primary school posted in the Ghatigaon village around Gwalior. The EOW had received information about disproportionate assets named after a teacher living in Satyam Tower, following which the officials took action simultaneously on 4 of the teacher's properties. The team has also reportedly unearthed a large number of cheques, bank accounts and property documents from the teacher's house.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police SK Chaturvedi probing the matter said, "After the raids launched in Gwalior and other places, the preliminary investigation revealed that Parmar has 20 colleges running D.Ed and B.Ed courses in the Gwalior-Chambal division. Documents related to these colleges are currently being scrutinized, as the further investigation also continues."

The DSP further informed that the official assets owned by the teacher since he started working amount to over 25 to 30 lakhs, though the assets discovered by the police are 1000 times more than that. Apart from the 20 colleges owned by him, the teacher also reportedly owned a marriage lawn and a school. So far, the EOW has raided only the properties in Noorabad, Satyam Tower, Satyam Corporate, and Koteshwar's office. "We will assess the entire property worth after further confiscations conclude as the investigation has not concluded yet," the DSP said.

