Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked Gwalior Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Atibal Singh Yadav, along with his family members, over alleged harassment of his daughter-in-law over dowry, officials said. Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said that Atibal's daughter-in-law Rekha has accused Atibal, his son Arun Yadav and his family of dowry harassment adding a case has been registered in this regard and police are investigating.

In the police complaint, Rekha living in the Thattipur police station area of ​​the city has alleged that since her marriage to Atibal's son Arun Yadav two years ago, the family is consistently harassing her over “less dowry”. She alleged that Atibal and her husband were demanding Rs 20 lakh from her as dowry despite her family has already paid Rs 90 lakh at the time of her marriage.

Rekha said that her father spent Rs 10 lakh on her engagement and Rs 15 lakh on marriage. She said her family had given Rs 90 lakh as dowry, including a Creta car, a gold bracelet and other jewellery for Arun and gold rings for the whole family. However a few days after the marriage, she got to hear the taunts of her in-laws over bringing “less dowry”, Rekha alleged.

She said that father-in-law Atibal Yadav, husband Arun Yadav, mother-in-law Suman Yadav, brother-in-law Varun Yadav and her sister-in-law Gauri used to scold her for bringing less dowry. Rekha has also accused her husband Arun Yadav of assaulting her under the influence of alcohol and asking her to leave the house. She said that on August 18, 2021, she was beaten up and thrown out of the house forcing her to move to her maternal home.

In February 2022, she returned to her in-laws' house, but they harassed her again, she said. The family at one point of time went out for days together leaving Rekha behind in the house cutting the electricity supply and starving her, alleged Rekha. Rekha said that she had approached the women's police station with the complaint, but to no avail.