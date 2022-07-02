Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video purportedly showing a man tied to a hoarding pole and some teenagers beating him with sticks and slippers has gone viral on social media. As per the initial details, the video is said to be from Gwalior and the incident took place on Friday. The person being thrashed is an auto-rickshaw driver. He was accused of molesting some minor girls.

People thrash auto driver for molesting children in Gwalior

As per the inputs received, some minor girls were playing outside their house when the accused approached and persuaded them to go for a ride on the pretext of giving them toffees. After covering some distance, the accused allegedly molested the girls and also touched them inappropriately. The children sensing danger screamed.

A woman passersby heard their distress call and asked the accused driver to stop the vehicle. The driver was taken out of the vehicle. People also assembled at the spot. When the crowd learned about the cause of the incident, they started thrashing the rickshaw driver.