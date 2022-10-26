Gwalior: Digvijay Singh Rana, brother of international wrestler Rani Rana, was shot at by his extended family members over a land dispute in Jakhara village under the Hastinapur police station area of ​​Gwalior on Tuesday. Rani's brother has been admitted to a trauma center in critical condition.

Following the incident, police registered an FIR against five people allegedly involved in the incident. However, the accused are yet to be nabbed

Digvijay Singh, son of Surendra Singh Rana, in his statement to the police, said, "He was returning home after working at his farm near the village. Meanwhile, accused Bachchu Singh Rana, Dalveer Singh Rana, Bharat Singh Rana, Kaptan Singh, and Dharamvir Singh Rana, residents of Jakhara surrounded him. They first assaulted him and later shot him with their licensed gun on his right chest," he added.

While Rani Rana demanded the administration to cancel the license of the weapons owned by the accused and confiscate them. "There is a threat to our family until the accused are arrested," she added.

Talking about the action taken, Surjit Singh Parmar, Hastinapur Police Station charge said, "The possible hideouts of the accused are being raided and arrests will be made soon".