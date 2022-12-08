Gwalior: A minor girl's newly acquired habit of playing games on her brand new android phone brought a multitude of troubles for her and her whole family in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. She ended up meeting a blackmailer, sharing passwords with him only to be victimised later. The miscreant started harassing and extorting her whole family who were left with no option but to approach the police to lodge an FIR.

The police said that the accused Sunny befriended the minor girl while playing Free Fire on mobile phone. He then stole some photos of the girl from her social media account and morphed the pictures. The accused then began blackmailing the girl by showing 'doctored images' to her. He was also threatening the family that the girl should be handed over to him. Otherwise, she will be abducted. Police have begun probing the matter.

Read: 2 held for blackmailing girl in Srinagar

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dandotiya, said, "The complainant came and told us when the surge of Covid-19 was peaking, at that time; the girl's father gifted her an android phone to carry on online studies. But she developed the habit of playing the Free Fire game on her android phone. In the meantime, she came in contact with Sunny while playing a game with him. The youth after taking the password of the girl's social media account stole photos and videos of her and then morphed the images and began blackmailing her."

"We have forwarded the matter to the crime branch for carrying out the investigation," the ASP added.