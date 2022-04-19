Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer living in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh has appealed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and President Ram Nath Kovind for euthanasia for him and his family alleging that a neighbouring influential family has been tormenting them to grab their land. The farmer Ramkumar Sharma, a resident of Parihar, said that his land is located near the highway due to which its price has gone up. Sharma alleged that the land of Rajendra Tiwari is located just beside his land and Tiwari and his family is trying to occupy it.

Gwalior farmer appeals to CM, President for euthanasia

Sharma further alleged that initially Tiwari and his family tried to buy his land at throwaway prices but when he refused they started threatening him and one day even tried to kill his wife Sumana by throwing petrol on her and setting her ablaze. Sharma further alleged that Tiwari claimed that his son and daughter are IPS officers in Uttar Pradesh.

"We appeal to the Chief Minister and the President to either give us protection or to grant us euthanasia," said Sharma. He claimed that the police have not taken any action so far. Denying the allegation Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi said there is some land dispute between the two families and a case under Section 307 of the IPC was also registered. "There are also some videos and footage of the case. They have been sent to the forensic lab for examination. The investigation will be taken forward only after the report arrives," he said.