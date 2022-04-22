Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Narayan Rai whose age is more than 100 years and his wife Vimla Rai (95) have been staying in the Ghasmandi locality of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, have sought protection from the Senior Superintendent of Police. The couple has a house at Rai Colony of Gwalior as well as movable and immovable assets.

The couple didn't have a son, hence, they brought up their only daughter with lots of love and affection. Now, their lone daughter, along with her husband, who is a contractor, is eying to grab her parents' property, often issue threats, and also use foul language against them. The couple is at the receiving end and they are abused by their daughter frequently. Their daughter also used to issue threats saying that she will hire goons to beat them up. Whenever the neighbour comes to their rescue, the couple's daughter threatens to implicate them in a false case.

The couple in their complaint to the SSP has alleged that their daughter uses filthy language. "The money we receive as house rent is often snatched by my daughter. People, who come to our rescue when she abuses us, she threatens to implicate them in a false case. We are also subjected to physical torture by her," they alleged.

Additional SP after listening to their grievances forwarded the application to the police station concerned for further action. "The senior citizens lodged a complaint against their daughter mentioning abuse and torture by her. We have forwarded the application for further action," said additional SP.