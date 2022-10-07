Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Jiwaji University (JU), Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is in the news for the wrong reason once again after its confidential tabulation charts of students' marks found their way into the hands of effigy-makers through a scrap dealer. Videos of this went viral on social media following the use of these paper documents containing the university's tabulation charts in the making of effigies for Ravan Vadh during Dussehra festival.

In their response to the issue, the JU management has said that the main tabulation document is safe and an enquiry is going on how lapses have taken place regarding the document papers that were used in making effigies for Ravana Vadh.

Besides initiating an enquiry, the JU authorities have also issued a show cause notice to the officials concerned, seeking reply within a week on how the tabulation charts containing marks of students could find their way out from the confidential department of the university. In the initial enquiries, it was found that the confidential tabulation charts were allegedly sold to a scrap dealer from whom the artisans bought and used in the making of the effigies for burning during Dussehra.

While talking to ETV Bharat, Jiwaji University Deputy Registrar Arun Chauhan said, "University Vice Chancellor Avinash Tiwari has taken the matter seriously. He has ordered an immediate inquiry. Besides, if needed, scrap dealers will also be consulted over the issue. Strict action will be taken whoever is found guilty in the case."

"The main document is still with the university and it is safe. We are trying to ascertain the lapses. We never came across such an issue earlier. The tabulation in-charges have been asked to file a reply to the show causes served on them." ETV Bharat was the first to report the incident that the confidential tabulation chart papers were being used in making the effigies for Ravana Vadh in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.