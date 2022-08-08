Gwalior: On Monday, Yadunath Singh Bhadauria, a resident of Huravali of Sirol police station area of Gwalior was convicted guilty of the murder of his friend on Saturday.

According to CSP Sirol police station, Ratan Tomer Singh, Bhadauria had a homosexual relationship with his neighbour, Chhatrapal Singh Baghel and Baghel wanted to marry Bhadauria to sustain a couple-like family and also, Baghel wanted to take over Bhadauria's property. After a heated argument, Baghel was shot in his chest at Bhadauria's residence.

CSP said, "In the FIR lodged by the family, three people were allegedly accused of murder and one of them has been nabbed on Saturday and was presented to the court on Monday."

The police revealed that three people were looking for three accused after the deceased's relatives' suspicion, out of whom, Bhadauria was taken into custody on Saturday and was convicted on Monday. The police are probing the incident for further details.