Gwalior: In a major road accident in Antri police station area of ​​the Gwalior district on Wednesday, four people lost their lives while five were critically injured and are said to be undergoing treatment at Jaya Arogya hospital in the city.

A head-to-head collision between a pick-up truck loaded with oxygen cylinders and an auto near Makoda village on the Gwalior-Jhansi highway left the auto in shambles. Two men and 2 women died on the spot and were identified as Nafisha Begum, Sami Ulla, Sameena Begum's wife, and driver Firoz Khan.

After the accident, bystanders called the police, and thereafter the injured were shifted to a hospital. All the members are said to be from the same family and are residents of Rawatpur in Pichhorey. They were on their way to attend a wedding function in Gwalior.