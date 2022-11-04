New Delhi: Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention to be held in January next year in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday.

Zaneta Mascarenhas, Member of Parliament of Australia, will be the guest of honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which will be held on January 8, 2023, the MEA said in a statement.

Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, will be the chief guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention which will be held from January 8-10 in Indore, it said. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians. PTI