Guwahati(Assam): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have virtually unveiled the "Guwahati Declaration" that aims to "develop a robust ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the northeast region and beyond". The declaration was unveiled as part of the North East Research Conclave (NERC) 2022 held between May 20-22 at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.

The "Guwahati Declaration" sets guidelines to promote innovation-led ecosystem which encourages synergies and collaborations among various stakeholders in science and technology, indigenous knowledge and translational research, utilising sustainable routes and abundant natural resources. Speaking on the significance of the declaration, T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT-Guwahati, said "The 'Guwahati Declaration' would facilitate better coordination among institutions by promoting collaborations in the field of science and technology, protecting indigenous know-how and sustainability in traditional knowledge and translational research areas."

Under the declaration, progress on ten broad thrust areas would be initiated that would lead to sustainable socio-economic development, efficient bio-resources utilisation, automation of indigenous tools and technology, disaster management, and climate change aspects, an IIT-Guwahati statement said.

These areas include, biomedical and environmental devices development and testing, food processing technology, advanced functional materials and biomaterials, drug discovery from natural resources, drone technology development and application, high altitude waste management, fossil fuel and alternative energy utilisation and devices, geo-spatial technology, livelihood projects and automation in agriculture, sericulture, pisciculture. (IANS)