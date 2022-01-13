Moynaguri: At least three people have died and more than 100 suffered injuries in an incident of a train derailment near West Bengal's Moynaguri on Thursday evening at about 5:20 pm. The Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) accident in Domohani near Moynaguri, resulted in the derailment of at least six bogies while a total of 10-12 bogies were affected in the accident.

As per the latest information, three bodies have been recovered.

"High-level Railway Safety inquiry ordered in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailment," Indian Railways said regarding the incident.

Railway sources, however, said that with the passing of time more bodies are likely to be recovered since out of the 12 affected bogies, seven have been severely damaged.

They further said that the speed of the train at the time of the accident was approximately around 50 km/hour.

A railway official, on the condition of anonymity, said that number of injured and seriously injured can be quite high.

As per information, railways have arranged for lights after sunset to speed up the rescue and relief work at the site of the accident.

Both Divisional Railway Manager and Additional Divisional Railway Manager of the Northern Frontier Railways have rushed to the site.

