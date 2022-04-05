Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday accused Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of dilly-dallying over files related to appointments to key state government posts. Banerjee said documents pertaining to appointments of Lokayukta member, chairman of the State Human Rights Commission and Right to Information commissioners have been lying with Dhankhar for his approval since six months. "The governor is not clearing files. Even a day before, he refused to clear the budget. I had to ring him up to remind the governor that it's his obligation... For approving the budget, too, he has queries. What is going on?

Everywhere (in non-BJP ruled states), they are running a parallel government by appointing governors, the Trinamool Congress boss told reporters at the state secretariat. She also said the apex court sometimes directs the state government to fill up important vacancies, but with Dhankhar not clearing files, the appointments are stuck. Dhankhar, however, dismissed the allegations, asserting that the CM's claims were incorrect. "Chief Minister's assertion that appointment files - Lokayukta or SHRC Chairman/Member or Information Commissioners are pending Guv consideration is incorrect. These files received on Feb 17 were returned in five days and state response is awaited now for a month and half," he tweeted late on Monday.

Dhankhar had earlier said the West Bengal government's recommendation for the appointment of former Director-General of Police Virendra and former Additional Chief Secretary Naveen Prakash as information commissioners was "flawed". Banerjee also alleged that the BJP-led central government was using agencies like the CBI and ED against opposition parties, Banerjee said that in order to safeguard democracy in the country, she has written to chief ministers of all non-BJP ruled states and other leaders.

The CM said she received a letter from her Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel on Monday, in which he has mentioned that the state was not getting its share of the GST. "He (Baghel) asked me to flag this matter. I have already done that and sent a copy to him. If we have coordination among all the CMs, we will be able to highlight our point of view... In Maharashtra, too, they (the BJP) are disturbing (the state government) through the governor. The same is the case in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh... Some can protest while some cannot. But, this cannot be allowed to continue," she added.

Banerjee also handed over appointment letters to 10 family members of those who were killed after their houses were set ablaze in Birbhum district last month. She directed the district magistrate to ensure that the next of kin of the deceased face no problems while joining work in organisations mostly located in the Rampurhat area.

Charred bodies of eight people were recovered from Bogtui village in the district on March 21, hours after the murder of a TMC panchayat leader. The incident sent shockwaves across the nation with the Calcutta High Court directing the CBI to take over the probe. Personnel of the probe agency earlier in the day collected DNA samples, and visited nearby petrol pumps as part of its investigation. "We have asked for the CCTV footage of the petrol pumps, a CBI official said.

PTI