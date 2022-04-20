Jaipur: Police have booked five members of a high-level committee including the Vice-Chancellor of Mohanlal Sukhadia University for allegedly submitting a false verification report for establishing the Gurukul University in Sikar Rajasthan, the Bill for which the state government dropped in the assembly following anomalies in the paperwork and ground situation.

The complaint against the accused was filed by Joint Secretary in the Rajasthan Education Department Firoz Akhtar with Ashok Nagar police station in the capital Jaipur against Prof Amreek Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Dr. Jayant Singh, Associate Professor of Rajasthan University, Assistant Acharya Vijay Beniwal of Government Law College, Alwar, Dean Faculty Professor Ghanshyam Singh Rathod of Mohanlal Sukhadia University and Founder Trustee of Gurukul Educational Institute Ranjit Singh.

Ashok Nagar police station officer Vikram Singh Rathod confirmed that an FIR has been registered under Sections 166, 167, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120B of IPC against five members of the verification committee for presenting a wrong report to the government.

Copies of the FIR have been sent to the Principal Secretary to the Governor, the Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, the Special Assistant to the Minister of Secondary Education, the Private Secretary to the Secretary of the Higher Education Government, and the Officer-in-Charge of Private University Education, Dr. Rajeev Sharma, Rathod said.

A committee comprising the five accused was on 29 September 2021 entrusted by the Education Department to verify the compliance report of the Letter of Intent (LOI) submitted by Gurukul Shiksha Sanstha to the department on 15 September 2021. On 3 October 2021, the verification committee approved the physical verification of the compliance report presented by Gurukul Educational Institute, Sikar, and submitted it to the state government.

In the verification report, the committee claimed 80.31 acres of land belonging to the Gurukul Shiksha Sanstha on Jaipur Road near Sikar and 24811 square meters of the building available on the land. Acting on the verification report, the state government introduced the Gurukul University Sikar Bill 2022 in the house through the Law Department which was to be discussed and passed in the House on 22 March 2022. However, it was found that at present there is no building at the proposed place as claimed by the Gurukul after which the bill was withdrawn.

An inquiry committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Jaipur Dinesh Kumar Yadav to investigate the matter which in its report to the government on 25 March 2022 indicted the verification committee. The investigation revealed that the 80.31 acres of land claimed by the Gurukul Shiksha Sanstha are not available in one place but in two different villages. The Gurukul Educational Institute, Sikar did not follow the guidelines of the state government, and the state government made wrong recommendations, the investigation found.