Gurugram (Haryana): In view of a proposed protest march by the Ahir community, the security measures were strengthened by the police from Kherki Dhaulla toll to Hero Honda chowk of National Highway 48 on Wednesday.

The Delhi to Gurugram route was diverted because of the protest. The protestors will hit the roads with their demand to introduce Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army.

Indian Army has several caste-based regiments, and the protestors are demanding a separate regiment for their representation. Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, which includes Ahir community leaders from south Haryana, has organised the protests. Earlier, the Gurugram police in an official statement released the alternatives on the said route between 7 am to 5 pm for March 23.

"Traffic from Delhi is advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road. All heavy traffic at Hero Honda chowk would be diverted towards Subhash chowk/Pataudi road," tweeted the Gurugram traffic police.

ANI