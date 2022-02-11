Gurugram (Haryana): A portion of the roof of an apartment building in Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed killing two people and injuring six others, officials say. While many people are feared to be trapped under the debris. The gated community has a total of 530 flats and over 400 families reside there.

An official said that an under-construction roof on the sixth floor at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 collapsed, and the impact was so severe that it went on to damage all the roofs till the first floor, causing casualties. Following the incident, Gurugram Police Commissioner, fire officials and teams of civil defence, SDRF and NDRF arrived on the spot.

The rescue teams have started clearing the debris to rescue them. "The number of people trapped in the building's debris is yet to be ascertained but we suspect that around 5-6 could be trapped," Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director Fire Department, told media.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, "Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue & relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety."

In a statement, Chintels Paradiso said, "This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously as the safety of our residents is our utmost concern. Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that some negligence in repair work done by the contractor in an apartment led to this incident. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all support. We extend our heartfelt condolence to the affected families."

