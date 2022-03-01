Gurugram: Police in Haryana's Gurugram Tuesday found half a dozen hand grenades in a residential building in ​​Sector 31 of Cyber ​​City. The police traced the grenades following a lead from a Twitter user whose identity has not been revealed yet. Once the lead was confirmed to be true, the officials immediately alerted the NSG team and also called the Bomb Disposal Squad and the dog squad to begin the disposal operations at the site. They dug three pits inside the house as an initial effort to dispose off the bombs, while the bomb disposal squad also began the further systematic procedure.

The house where the grenades were found had remained closed for the last few days. Further details about the property are being investigated. "After receiving information from the police, top officials of Gurugram Police including Bomb Disposal Squad and the Dog Squad reached the spot. It was our first priority to defuse the hand grenade in time. We are now probing the matter further to identify the name and other details of the owner of the house where the bombs were discovered," said DCP Vijay Vij.

As a precautionary measure, the police officials have put up barricades around the building, and all the routes around the house have also been sealed, the vehicles have been diverted to stop them from entering the area in concern. Though there was initial panic among the residents of the area, the NSG had managed to ratify the absence of danger.

